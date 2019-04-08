×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lyon rubbish reports they have contacted Laurent Blanc

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27   //    08 Apr 2019, 16:32 IST
LaurentBlanc - cropped
Former PSG coach Laurent Blanc

Lyon have denied a French newspaper report that they have approached Laurent Blanc to replace under-pressure coach Bruno Genesio.

President Jean-Michel Aulas last week revealed that the club will not offer Genesio a contract extension before the end of the season, having been prepared to give him a two-year deal had the club reached the final of the Coupe de France.

However, Lyon were beaten 3-2 by Rennes at home in a thrilling semi-final, meaning Genesio did not meet the requirements for an extension, which were a place in the Stade de France showpiece and a top-three spot in Ligue 1.

Lyon are in third, six points clear of their nearest challengers and rivals Saint-Etienne in the race for Champions League football. 

French newspaper L'Equipe suggested that Lyon had contacted Blanc – who has been out of work since leaving Paris Saint-Germain in 2016 – with a view to him taking over ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, but the club released a statement on Monday strenuously denying the claims.

A statement published on their website read: "Lyon outright deny having contacted Laurent Blanc, or any other coach, contrary to what L'Equipe claims.

"The entire club is focused on the end of the season with the single goal of putting Bruno Genesio and his players in the best condition to qualify for the Champions League.

"It is unfortunate that a club that played in this season's last 16 of the Champions League, the semi-finals of the Coupe de France and is in the race for qualification for the most important sporting competition is confronted with the dissemination of false information that can only destabilise it."

Lyon's next game is away to Nantes in Ligue 1 on Friday.

 

Omnisport
NEWS
Manchester United news: Laurent Blanc reveals that Red Devils contacted him to replace David Moyes
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer restored Man Utd's fun factor after Mourinho, says Blanc
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Laurent Blanc could be the perfect replacement for Jose Mourinho
RELATED STORY
Reports: Former Manchester United star is Chelsea's first choice to replace Maurizio Sarri 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Barcelona: Top 5 Players who played for both clubs
RELATED STORY
Five Managers Chelsea should consider if they sack Maurizio Sarri next season
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Chelsea have a plan to sign €80 million star, Liverpool & Manchester United contact club for world-class midfielder and more - April 6, 2019
RELATED STORY
3 Managers whom Chelsea could sign to replace Maurizio Sarri
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona interested in signing Lyon defender
RELATED STORY
Genesio's future at Lyon in doubt following French Cup exit
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us