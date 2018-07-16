Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Macron to greet France team after Champs Elysees parade

Omnisport
NEWS
News
421   //    16 Jul 2018, 15:13 IST
macronmbappe-cropped
Emmanuel Macron and Kylian Mbappe

The World Cup heroes of France will be greeted by president Emmanuel Macron after an open-top bus parade along the Champs Elysees to celebrate the team's triumph in Russia.

As the country wakes up to the reality of a second World Cup win, head coach Didier Deschamps and his players are travelling home as champions after beating Croatia 4-2 in one of the most eventful and entertaining finals in the tournament's history.

For Deschamps, the scenes in Paris will bring back memories of 1998, when he captained Les Bleus to their first success on the game's biggest stage to make national icons of players like Zinedine Zidane, Lilian Thuram and Frank Leboeuf.

The 2018 team will arrive at Charles de Gaulle airport on Monday afternoon, where the city's firemen will perform a 'water salute' by hosing down the plane carrying the players and their trophy.

From there, Deschamps will take his men to the Champs Elysees in central Paris to parade the trophy to the large crowds expected to gather.

President Macron, who was present in Moscow for the final and the rain-soaked trophy presentation, will welcome the team at the end of their journey.

