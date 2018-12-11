×
Madrid squad great and humble - Solari responds to Ronaldo

Omnisport
NEWS
News
64   //    11 Dec 2018, 17:10 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo - cropped
Cristiano Ronaldo with the Champions League trophy.

Real Madrid's squad remain humble after three consecutive Champions League triumphs, says head coach Santiago Solari.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who ended a record-breaking spell at the Santiago Bernabeu following the 3-1 Champions League final win over Liverpool, spoke favourably of the spirit between his new Juventus team-mates this week and said the club felt like "more of a family".

Solari is charged with replicating predecessor Zinedine Zidane's success in Europe's top competition after replacing Julen Lopetegui on a permanent basis last month.

Madrid are already through to the knockout stages as group winners this time around, with a final round-robin game to come against CSKA Moscow on Wednesday.

"Humility is a great virtue and the Real Madrid squad is great and humble," Solari told his pre-match news conference.

"Cristiano is living history of Real Madrid and his feelings are his own.

"Madrid is great in all the values of the sport.

"We work very hard – the technical staff, the physios and the players. All of us."

Speaking alongside his boss, Madrid defender Alvaro Odriozola added: "I have respect for Cristiano who is a legend here in Madrid, but it is already a past.

"This is a family and I was surprised by the humility of these players [after joining from Real Sociedad earlier this year] and the appetite they have."

Madrid lie fourth in LaLiga, five points shy of leaders Barcelona and head to Abu Dhabi to defend their Club World Cup title next weekend.

Asked about whether he would prioritise the Champions League over LaLiga, Solari insisted his team will look to fight on all fronts.

"Those two and also the Copa del Rey and the Club World Cup," he replied.

"We have to be alive in all of the competitions. I like them all and that's what we should aspire to."

