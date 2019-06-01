Madrid target Mbappe always wants more, says Varane

Raphael Varane has not spoken to Kylian Mbappe about a move to Real Madrid but hinted that the forward's ambitious streak could lead him to Santiago Bernabeu.

Speculation linking Mbappe with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain is rife as Madrid seek to rebuild in the wake of a disappointing season, but Los Blancos president Florentino Perez claimed not to have spoken to the France international.

After being named Ligue 1 Player of the Season, the 20-year-old said: "Maybe it's the time to take on more responsibilities, maybe at PSG of course, or maybe elsewhere with a new project."

Varane, who swapped Ligue 1 for LaLiga when he joined Madrid from Lens in June 2011, refused to be drawn on the likelihood of Mbappe lining up alongside him at club level in 2019-20, but acknowledged that the 20-year-old "always wants more".

"I don't want to talk about potential signings. I am focused on France," said Varane, speaking ahead of Les Bleus' friendly match against Bolivia.

"I have not talked to Kylian directly. We are focused on our preparation and on tomorrow's game and upcoming ones, so I won't talk about possible transfers.

"Kylian is very important for France. We count on him very much.

"During a career there some steps we need to take growing up, that's natural. Kylian keep learning and going forward, which he does very quickly."

Varane indicated that Mbappe's talent would ultimately dictate the course of his career, indicating that the forward is destined for a long stay at the top of world football.

"It's good that he is ambitious," said Varane.

"He is self-confident, it's good. He always wants more. Things come naturally in a career.

"From experience, I know that things progress season by season. It's never easy but it's good, and with France he is always growing in confidence."