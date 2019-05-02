Magnificent Messi's 600 club goals in Opta numbers

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 157 // 02 May 2019, 03:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has scored his 600th club goal, the Barcelona captain marking another milestone in his incredible career.

Messi became the player with the most wins for Barcelona after his stunning hat-trick in a 3-2 win at Real Betis in March.

He then went on break Iker Casillas' record for most LaLiga wins by reaching 335 victories with a 2-0 triumph against Catalan neighbours Espanyol.

And the 600th goal duly arrived as he crowned a 3-0 win over Liverpool with his second of the match - a majestic free-kick that makes Ernesto Valverde's treble-chasing side strong favourites to progress from their Champions League semi-final.

600 - Lionel Messi has scored his 600th goal for @FCBarcelona in all competitions, exactly 14 years ago since his first goal against Albacete on 1st May 2005. Genius. pic.twitter.com/36p8n4itXW — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 1, 2019

Sevilla are Messi's favourite victims, with the Argentina genius scoring 36 times against them, including a hat-trick in the most recent meeting between the sides, which Barca won 4-2 in February thanks mainly to their inspirational skipper.

Messi also tends to save his best football for Clasico clashes with Real Madrid. He has found the net 26 times in this fixture, although curiously none of those goals have come this term. Messi has also scored 29 times against Atletico Madrid.

Pele famously complained Messi has only one foot and the Opta numbers show how strongly he favours his superb left. Of his 600 club goals, 491 have been scored with his left foot, compared to 85 with his right.

Messi simply does not have bad years, but some are naturally more memorable than others. For example, he struck a barely believable 79 goals for Barcelona over the course of 2012, despite the Copa del Rey being the only piece of major silverware they lifted.

Advertisement

The partnership between Messi and Dani Alves was famously productive, the Brazilian full-back setting up 42 of his club goals. But striker Luis Suarez has been gradually catching Alves' record and now sits on 41 assists for Messi.

Messi's great rival Cristiano Ronaldo beat him to 600 club career goals by a mere four days and is also clear of the Barca captain when it comes to Champions League goals on 126. But Messi's 112 goals in Europe's top competition is still a remarkable feat.

His recent hat-trick against Real Betis was arguably Messi's best yet, the third goal coming with a breathtaking chip over goalkeeper Pau Lopez that went in off the crossbar. It was the 45th hat-trick Messi has scored for Barcelona.

Penalties are arguably a rare area of weakness for Messi, but he has still scored 70 times from the spot for Barcelona. Messi's expertise from free-kicks is not in doubt, however, and his wonderful effort against Liverpool was his 42nd from direct set pieces in Barca colours.