Man United's Shaw forced off with suspected hamstring injury

Omnisport
NEWS
News
79   //    24 Aug 2019, 20:24 IST
Luke Shaw of Manchester United

Manchester United suffered a potentially significant blow after Luke Shaw sustained an apparent hamstring injury against Crystal Palace.

Left-back Shaw has been plagued by fitness problems throughout his United career and looks set for another spell on the sidelines.

Shaw darted forward just before the half-hour mark before offloading possession while clutching his right hamstring.

The England international walked off the pitch after receiving medical attention and, although he attempted to play on, Shaw was replaced by club captain Ashley Young in the 34th minute, just after Palace took the lead through Jordan Ayew.

United's backline had looked generally settled in the opening weeks of the season, with Shaw joined by Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof as the first-choice back four.

Shaw's injury is the first disruption of the season to that area of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team.

He could also potentially now be a doubt for England's upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo in September, though he was not selected for the Nations League Finals earlier this year.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
