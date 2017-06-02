Man Utd midfielder Fellaini open to future China switch

Marouane Fellaini had his Manchester United contract extended this season, but is willing to move to China in the future.

by Omnisport News 02 Jun 2017, 19:51 IST

Marouane Fellaini

Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is open to one day being the subject of a transfer to the Chinese Super League.

Fellaini still has a year left to run on his United deal after Jose Mourinho triggered an extension on his deal back in January.

The 29-year-old insists he is focused on life at Old Trafford, where he has spent the last four seasons, but is not opposed to a move to China.

"In China? Why not?" Fellaini said to VTM Nieuws after being asked if he would ever follow Belgium team-mate Axel Witsel to the country.

"I'm now a Manchester United player, but I do not rule out such a transfer in the future."

Fellaini praised Mourinho after his first season under the former Chelsea boss and assured he was happy to provide a versatile option.

The ex-Everton player appeared in 28 Premier League matches for United last season, the most since he joined the club.

"He knows how to use me and I play wherever he needs me," said Fellaini.

"At the start of the season, I played as a number six, then as a number eight and then a number 10.

"He knows my qualities and knows how to use me. If he plays me, I will play there and give my best."

Fellaini is with the Belgium squad for two matches next week – a friendly against Czech Republic and a World Cup qualifier against Estonia.