Man Utd were rancid – Neville furious after 'embarrassing' Everton defeat

Omnisport
NEWS
News
84   //    21 Apr 2019, 22:14 IST
United - cropped
Manchester United were hammered 4-0 by Everton

Gary Neville branded Manchester United's players an embarrassment after Everton's 4-0 demolition of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side at Goodison Park.

United never looked up to scratch in Sunday's Premier League encounter, with Everton taking a 2-0 lead into half-time thanks to Richarlison's acrobatic effort and a wicked strike from Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Lucas Digne's effort and a cute Theo Walcott finish piled further misery on United – who face Manchester City and Chelsea in their next two outings – after the interval, as the Red Devils' top-four hopes took a blow.

A raging Neville insisted the blame sits firmly with the players and not Solskjaer, who went over to apologise to United's travelling support after the final whistle.

"I'm furious, the fact that he's had to go and apologise for the players," Neville said on Sky Sports.

"Jose Mourinho, the fans stuck with him, but they wanted him out in the end. They're not going to turn on Ole. Those players now, their heads are on the line.

"I watched Manchester City on Saturday, who United are trying to match. Bernardo Silva, David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne; better players that work twice as hard.

"Then you watch Liverpool who are their biggest rivals, they die for every single inch on the pitch. United, it's embarrassing watching some of those players, I'm absolutely furious.

"I watch United players walking, sauntering around, jogging back. You do not drop below the standard and work ethic that is expected at that club. They're falling below it.

"Every single player who does not have the attitude - forget potential, forget talent - if they don't have the attitude to run around in that shirt, get rid of them.

"I have full belief in Ole to do what he needs to do, but there's a big problem. That performance was rancid."

United are reportedly still in the hunt for a sporting director and Neville believes the club will struggle to rebuild the squad in the manner that is required unless the right appointment is made.

"I am concerned, the idea that United won the league a few years ago is gone," Neville continued.

"They're in the wilderness. Where's the next league title coming from? Yes, things can change but good, big decisions need to be made and quickly.

"Ole said he needed to rebuild this team and also said he needed a few transfer windows. Real Madrid are rebuilding, Bayern Munich are rebuilding, Arsenal are rebuilding, City and Liverpool will buy players, Barcelona need players. United are in a world where they need to compete with those clubs for the best players. Who is going to rebuild this squad?

"I don't believe there is anyone there to rebuild that club in a football point of view, in the way it needs to be built. At this moment in time something is fundamentally wrong."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
