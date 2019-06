Manchester City's 2019-20 Premier League fixtures in full

Vincent Kompany celebrates Manchester City's Premier League triumph

Manchester City's bid for a third consecutive Premier League title starts away to West Ham on August 10.

City's first home game sees Tottenham visit the Etihad Stadium the following weekend, while they do not face expected title rivals Liverpool until November with the return date, which City host, set for early April.

A testing run of games from late February - clashing with the Champions League knockout rounds - sees City face Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool within five league fixtures.

But City, who won their last 14 games to see off Liverpool's challenge last term, appear to have a more straightforward run-in than the Reds on paper with Pep Guardiola's men ending the campaign at home to newly-promoted Norwich City.



Manchester City's 2019-20 Premier League fixtures in full (all times local):

August 10: West Ham United v Manchester City (12:30)

August 17: Manchester City v Tottenham (15:00)

August 24: Bournemouth v Manchester City (15:00)

August 31: Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion (15:00)

September 14: Norwich City v Manchester City (15:00)

September 21: Manchester City v Watford (15:00)

September 28: Everton v Manchester City (15:00)

October 5: Manchester City v Wolves (15:00)

October 19: Crystal Palace v Manchester City (15:00)

October 26: Manchester City v Aston Villa (15:00)

November 2: Manchester City v Southampton (15:00)

November 9: Liverpool v Manchester City (15:00)

November 23: Manchester City v Chelsea (15:00)

November 30: Newcastle United v Manchester City (15:00)

December 3: Burnley v Manchester City (19:45)

December 7: Manchester City v Manchester United (15:00)

December 14: Arsenal v Manchester City (15:00)

December 21: Manchester City v Leicester City (15:00)

December 26: Wolves v Manchester City (15:00)

December 28: Manchester City v Sheffield United (15:00)

January 1: Manchester City v Everton (15:00)

January 11: Aston Villa v Manchester City (15:00)

January 18: Manchester City v Crystal Palace (15:00)

January 21: Sheffield United v Manchester City (19:45)

February 1: Tottenham v Manchester City (15:00)

February 8: Manchester City v West Ham United (15:00)

February 22: Leicester City v Manchester City (15:00)

February 29: Manchester City v Arsenal (15:00)

March 7: Manchester United v Manchester City (15:00)

March 14: Manchester City v Burnley (15:00)

March 21: Chelsea v Manchester City (15:00)

April 4: Manchester City v Liverpool (15:00)

April 11: Southampton v Manchester City (15:00)

April 18: Manchester City v Newcastle United (15:00)

April 25: Brighton and Hove Albion v Manchester City (15:00)

May 2: Manchester City v Bournemouth (15:00)

May 9: Watford v Manchester City (15:00)

May 17: Manchester City v Norwich City (15:00)