Mandzukic honoured to sign Juventus extension

News
4   //    04 Apr 2019, 21:08 IST
mariomandzukic - cropped
Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic

Mario Mandzukic has vowed to give "maximum effort" after penning a one-year extension to his Juventus contract.

On Thursday, the former Croatia international agreed a deal with the Serie A leaders that will run until 2021.

Mandzukic has won three Serie A titles and as many Coppas Italia since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2015, the forward netting 43 goals in 159 appearances.

And he hopes to keep delivering for the Bianconeri and repay the faith shown in him by the Juve hierarchy.

"I am very happy to announce that I have signed a new contract with Juventus until 2021," he posted on Instagram.

"It is a big honour to play for this amazing club that really cares about its players and fight with my great team-mates for our brilliant supporters!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sono molto contento di annunciare di aver rinnovato il mio contratto con la @Juventus fino al 2021  È un grande onore giocare per questo club fantastico che si prende davvero cura dei suoi giocatori e lottare con i miei compagni di squadra per i nostri tifosi! Sono grato ai dirigenti, guidati dal presidente Andrea Agnelli, e allo staff tecnico, guidato al mister Massimiliano Allegri, per il loro rispetto e la loro fiducia che fondano questo rinnovo. Come sempre, ricompenserò la fiducia dando il massimo ogni volta che scenderò in campo con la nostra maglia #bianconera  I am very happy to announce that I have signed a new contract with @juventus until 2021  It is a big honour to play for this amazing club that really cares about its players and fight with my great teammates for our brilliant supporters! I am grateful to the club management led by chairman Andrea Agnelli and the coaching staff led by Massimiliano Allegri for their respect and trust which set up this agreement. As always, I'll reward that faith by giving my maximum effort every time I step on the pitch in our famous #bianconeri jersey  Forza Juve!  #finoallafine #proud #neverstop #stepbystep #mm17

A post shared by Mario Mandžukić MM 17 (@mariomandzukic) on

"I am grateful to the club management led by chairman Andrea Agnelli and the coaching staff led by Massimiliano Allegri for their respect and trust which set up this agreement.

"As always, I'll reward that faith by giving my maximum effort every time I step on the pitch in our famous Bianconeri jersey. Forza Juve!"

