Mandzukic honoured to sign Juventus extension

04 Apr 2019

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic

Mario Mandzukic has vowed to give "maximum effort" after penning a one-year extension to his Juventus contract.

On Thursday, the former Croatia international agreed a deal with the Serie A leaders that will run until 2021.

Mandzukic has won three Serie A titles and as many Coppas Italia since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2015, the forward netting 43 goals in 159 appearances.

And he hopes to keep delivering for the Bianconeri and repay the faith shown in him by the Juve hierarchy.

"I am very happy to announce that I have signed a new contract with Juventus until 2021," he posted on Instagram.

"It is a big honour to play for this amazing club that really cares about its players and fight with my great team-mates for our brilliant supporters!

"I am grateful to the club management led by chairman Andrea Agnelli and the coaching staff led by Massimiliano Allegri for their respect and trust which set up this agreement.

"As always, I'll reward that faith by giving my maximum effort every time I step on the pitch in our famous Bianconeri jersey. Forza Juve!"