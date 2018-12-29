Mane did not even know he had backpain, says coach Shirur

PTI FOLLOW NEWS News 34 // 29 Dec 2018, 18:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) Maharashtra's Shahu Mane grabbed the headlines for winning a silver medal at the Youth Olympics 2018, but the young shooter never knew that his back pain was an issue, coach Suma Shirur recalled Saturday.

"He got into the squad because of pure talent. But he had major back issues and he had to go through rehab. So with him, I have worked very differently," Suma, the high-performance specialist coach of the Indian Junior Rifle Shooting team, said here.

She was speaking after announcing details of the 10th Lakshya Cup, a shooting tournament to be held at Karnala on December 31.

"It was more of rehab, also little bit of technique and little-bit equipment. With Shahu, I have not been able to go full throttle, the way I would have liked because of his physical issues, but nevertheless, as he had won the Youth Olympic quota already, my job was to prepare him at these Games," she added.

Earlier this year, Mane, from Kolhapur, won India's first medal at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires when he bagged a silver. He shot 247.5 in the men's 10m air rifle event on the first day of the Games to finish second behind Russia's Grigorii Shamakov who took the gold with 249.2.

"We started in January, when I identified that he (Shahu) has a back-ache, and he didn't even know that he had a back-ache. Looking at his stance, one day I asked -- Shahu do you have a back-ache? -- he thought for a minute -- (and said) ya but everyone has a back-ache....

"That's when we realised the magnitude of the situation and (that) he was shooting with a back-ache. So it was faulty basic position and we had to change that a little bit. And thankfully he could win a silver at the Youth Olympics and he got a good score," she said.

"With the juniors we have a good bench strength, so if one of them is undergoing some teen issues that all of them go through, we have some others who will be able to fill up the void," she said