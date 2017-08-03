Matic pleased to end 'strange' pre-season on winning note

New signing Nemanja Matic is settling in at Manchester United and believes he can play a part in the UEFA Super Cup next week.

by Omnisport News 03 Aug 2017, 03:54 IST

Nemanja Matic at Manchester United training.

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is relieved to have put a "strange" off-season behind him by debuting for his new side in Wednesday's 2-1 win over Sampdoria.

Matic started and completed 45 minutes as goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata secured victory in the friendly at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Having only confirmed his switch from Premier League champions Chelsea on Monday, the Serbia international admitted it was tough to adapt to a new team near the end of pre-season.

"I trained alone in London and it was strange for me but I tried to give my best to control the game well and to give balance," Matic told MUTV.

"I think for the first game it was good for me.

"Step-by-step I think I will be better and better and I hope I will help the team to achieve something this season."

Matic's composed debut will have enhanced his chances of appearing in a competitive match for the first time in Tuesday's UEFA Super Cup encounter with Real Madrid.

Despite his limited preparation, United's newest signing is confident of being fit to play against the reigning Champions League winners.

"I am sure I will be 100 per cent ready and we can do something good with this club," he said.