McBurnie signs for Sheffield United in club-record deal

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 10 // 02 Aug 2019, 18:04 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Oli McBurnie has signed for Sheffield United

Sheffield United have completed the signing of striker Oli McBurnie from Swansea City in a club-record deal believed to be worth £20million.

McBurnie starred for Swansea in the Championship last term, scoring 22 goals in the second tier.

The 23-year-old, who previously made 16 top-flight appearances while at Swansea without scoring, has now become United's eighth signing of the close season, signing a four-year contract as the Blades continue to strengthen ahead of their first season in the Premier League since 2006-07.

Blades boss Chris Wilder was delighted to have secured one of the club's long-term targets.

"We've had to be patient and work very hard to get Oli to Bramall Lane but I am confident he will be a tremendous success," Wilder told United's official website.

"We need options at the top of the pitch and Oli, as anyone who has watched a significant amount of Championship football will tell you, offers plenty in that area.

Welcome to the Blades, Oli pic.twitter.com/6gBwbekTlD — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) August 2, 2019

"He fits the profile of our transfer policy this season and is an age where his better years are ahead of him - hopefully he and the club can continue to grow together.

"I'm delighted with the transfer business over the summer, Oli is a big piece of the jigsaw, and the squad is shaping up ready for what will be a long and demanding season."

United round off their pre-season preparations away at Reims on Saturday, before kicking off their Premier League campaign against Bournemouth on August 10.