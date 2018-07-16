McGregor praises Putin after attending World Cup final

Conor McGregor (R) with Russia president Vladimir Putin

Conor McGregor hailed Russia president Vladimir Putin as "one of the greatest leaders of our time" after the UFC star was a guest at the World Cup final.

McGregor was invited to the Moscow showpiece by Putin as France lifted the trophy for a second time thanks to a 4-2 win over Croatia on Sunday.

And the Irish fighter used Instagram to thank Putin following the conclusion of the tournament in Russia.

"Today I was invited to the World Cup final as a guest of Russian president Vladimir Putin," McGregor wrote after posting a photo alongside Putin.

"This man is one of the greatest leaders of our time and I was honored to attend such a landmark event alongside him.

"Today was an honor for me Mr. Putin. Thank you and congratulations on an amazing World Cup."

Earlier, McGregor – who is reportedly nearing a return to the octagon – wrote: "Enjoying the World Cup final in Russia. A truly amazing spectacle."