×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

McTominay sets record with first-minute yellow card

Omnisport
NEWS
News
Published Dec 26, 2019
Dec 26, 2019 IST
Scott McTominay - cropped
Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay's quest to make an early impact on Manchester United's Premier League clash with Newcastle United resulted in him making history.

The Scotland international was booked just 24 seconds into the fixture at Old Trafford when he mistimed a challenge and caught Sean Longstaff with his studs.

Referee Kevin Friend showed McTominay a yellow card, the quickest a caution had been issued in a Premier League match since 2006-07, when exact time data began being collected.

United fell behind to a goal from Sean's brother, Matty Longstaff, before Anthony Martial equalised and Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford put the hosts 3-1 ahead.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us