McTominay sets record with first-minute yellow card

Scott McTominay's quest to make an early impact on Manchester United's Premier League clash with Newcastle United resulted in him making history.

The Scotland international was booked just 24 seconds into the fixture at Old Trafford when he mistimed a challenge and caught Sean Longstaff with his studs.

Referee Kevin Friend showed McTominay a yellow card, the quickest a caution had been issued in a Premier League match since 2006-07, when exact time data began being collected.

United fell behind to a goal from Sean's brother, Matty Longstaff, before Anthony Martial equalised and Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford put the hosts 3-1 ahead.

24 - Scott McTominay's booking after just 24 seconds is the fastest yellow card given in a Premier League match since exact time data has been collected for bookings in the competition (2006-07). Overzealous. #MUNNEW pic.twitter.com/sDXp4oqdgt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 26, 2019