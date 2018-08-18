Megh Patel, Sharanya Gaware win titles in national jr tennis

Chennai, Aug 18 (PTI) Megh Bhargav Patel of Gujarat justified his top billing, winning the boys singles title in the Adidas-MCC National Junior Clay Court tennis championship here today.

Sharanya Gaware of Maharashtra, the 14th-seed, capped a fine run by winning the girls title at the expense of third-seed Humera Sheikh of Telangana.

The top-seeded Patel made the boys final a no-contest as he brushed aside the challenge of fourth-seeded Delhi lad Rhythm Malhotra 6-3, 6-0 in an hour to become the champion.

Patel, who had a tough time in his quarterfinal was in roaring form in the final.

Both players held serve till 3-all in the first before the Gujarat lad made it a one-way contest.

He served with precision and had eight aces in all and returned with precision to reel off nine games from three-all in the opening set.

The girls final was a topsy-turvy match.

Sharanya was steady while Humera though powerful was often erratic.

The girls traded two breaks and held twice till 4-all inthe first set. At this point, Sharanya broke Humera's serve to go ahead 5-4. Two unforced errors from Humera and a winner helped Sharanya close out the set 6-4.

In the second set Sharanya led 4-2 and then 5-3 with help of one break of serve in the fifth game.However, she lost the 10th game rather tamely to allow her rival gain a foothold.

But Humera could not capitalise and allowed Sharanya to win eight of the next nine points to close out a 6-4, 7-5 win.

The boys and girls singles winners gained 200 AITA points and a kitting contract worth Rs one lakh with Adidas for their efforts.

The Promising Player trophy was presented to Rhythm Malhotra and Prerna Vichare of Maharashtra.

TNTA president M A Alagappan, MCC president K Dhananjayadas and Adidas India Marketing Pvt Ltd brand manager Nitin Mahajan gave away the prizes.

Results: Finals: Boys: Megh Bhargav Kumar Patel (Guj-S1) bt Rhythm Malhotra (Del-S4) 6-3, 6-0.

Girls singles: Sharanya Gaware (S14) bt Humera Sheik (TS) 6-4, 7-5.

Earlier results: Semifinals: Boys: Megh Patel bt Rishab Sharda (CH-S3) 6-2, 6-4; Rhythm Malhotra bt Krishan Hooda (HR- S11) 6-4, 6-1.

Girls singles: Sharanya Gaware bt Salsa Aher (Mah-S4) 6-0, 6-2; Humera Sheik bt Sara Yadav (MP) 6-1, 3-6, 6-2