×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Messi deserves Ballon d'Or – Rivaldo

Omnisport
NEWS
News
108   //    11 Jul 2019, 08:44 IST
lionel messi - cropped
Lionel Messi celebrates against Liverpool

Lionel Messi deserves to win the Ballon d'Or this year, according to Barcelona and Brazil great Rivaldo.

Messi enjoyed another stellar season for Barca, scoring 51 goals in all competitions as the Spanish giants claimed the LaLiga title.

However, they fell short in the Champions League and lost the Copa del Rey final, while Argentina could only clinch third place at the Copa America.

Despite that, Rivaldo believes Messi should be awarded an outright record sixth Ballon d'Or.

"In my opinion, the Ballon D'Or of this season is Messi for what he has done," the 1999 winner said, courtesy of Betfair.

"He didn't win the Champions League, but because it is an individual prize he scored a lot of goals, important goals."

Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have each won five Ballons d'Or, claiming the prize in every year since 2008 before Luka Modric ended their run in 2018.

Rivaldo hailed the superstar duo for their performances, saying: "They are such great players. I like them both.

Advertisement

"Messi always makes the difference at Barcelona and Ronaldo at every club and the national team – Juventus and Portugal.

"It's going to be thrilling again. When you talk about them it's for something good, they both score so many goals."

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
Ballon d'Or: Rivaldo reveals his pick between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo for the coveted award
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: 'Messi already deserves 2019 Ballon d'Or,' says Rivaldo
RELATED STORY
Ballon d'Or 2019: Football personalities who have already named their favourites for this year's award
RELATED STORY
There's no other player like him - Rivaldo tips Messi for Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
Barcelona news Roundup: Messi deserves Ballon d'Or claims former Real Madrid manager, star worried about Griezmann rumours and more- 20 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Five non-European footballers to win Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
5 Barcelona stars apart from Lionel Messi to win the Ballon d’Or
RELATED STORY
5 Players who could beat Lionel Messi to the Ballon d'Or award this year
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: 'I have doubts that Messi deserves the Ballon d'Or', says Jose Mourinho 
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Lionel Messi could still win the Ballon d'Or despite Copa America failure
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us