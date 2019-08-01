Millwall fined £10,000 over racist chants in Everton cup tie

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 01 Aug 2019, 20:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Millwall's The Den stadium

Millwall have been fined £10,000 and ordered to "implement an action plan" after the Football Association (FA) ruled a section of the club's supporters were guilty of racist chanting in an FA Cup tie against Everton.

The FA launched an investigation after footage emerged on social media that appeared to show some fans taunting opposition spectators with a song including a derogatory term about people of south Asian descent during the fixture at The Den on January 26.

Millwall were subsequently charged with failing to control their fans and hit out at the "abhorrent" racist abuse in a club statement.

It was ruled by the FA that Millwall failed to "use all due diligence" to ensure the club's supporters did not use racist language.

[1/5] An independent Regulatory Commission has ordered Millwall FC to implement an action plan and fined the club £10,000. pic.twitter.com/qypOAnNWAC — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) August 1, 2019

"An independent Regulatory Commission has ordered Millwall FC to implement an action plan and fined the club £10,000," an FA spokesperson said.

"The Commission found that the club had failed to use all due diligence to ensure its responsibility was discharged under FA Rule E21 in respect of the charge against it for a breach of FA Rule E20.

"The FA investigated allegations of discriminatory behaviour and chanting during the club’s Emirates FA Cup fixture against Everton FC on 26 January 2019 after becoming aware of a video posted on social media.

"The FA subsequently alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using abusive and/or insulting words, which included a reference to race and/or ethnic origin and/or colour, during the fixture."

Advertisement

Millwall confirmed they will not appeal but said they "fundamentally disagree with several elements which have shaped the subsequent sanction against [us]".

The club have vowed to work alongside anti-racism governing bodies Kick It Out and Show Racism The Red Card.