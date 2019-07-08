×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mings joins Villa for reported £20m

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    08 Jul 2019, 22:34 IST
Tyrone Mings
Tyrone Mings helped Aston Villa win promotion from the Championship

Aston Villa have signed Tyrone Mings for a reported £20million.

The defender becomes Bournemouth's club-record sale, with the fee said to include clauses that could see it rise to £26.5m.

During a loan spell at Villa Park last season, Mings made 18 appearances to help Villa win promotion from the Championship.

And after the arrivals of Matt Targett and Wesley, Mings has further bolstered Dean Smith's squad for the 2019-20 season.

"We're really pleased to have Tyrone back at Aston Villa on a permanent basis," he told Villa's official club website.

"I think everybody could see the connection that he made with the club as a whole and it is excellent news that we can continue the relationship in the Premier League. 

"He will be an integral part of the squad for the new season and I look forward to working with him and helping to further develop his game."

Mings joined Bournemouth from Ipswich Town in June 2015 and made 17 Premier League appearances for the club.

In September 2017, Mings was banned for five games after stamping on Zlatan Ibrahimovic's head during a 1-1 Premier League draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20
Advertisement
What Aston Villa must do to avoid falling in the same trap as Fulham
RELATED STORY
Aston Villa complete club-record £22m Wesley signing after work permit is granted
RELATED STORY
Aston Villa clinch permanent deal for Wembley hero El Ghazi
RELATED STORY
3 Chelsea outcasts who are set for revival under Frank Lampard 
RELATED STORY
Southampton land Adams as Targett joins Aston Villa
RELATED STORY
5 Championship Stars that Premier League clubs should be looking to sign this summer
RELATED STORY
Premier League Transfer News: Aston Villa breaks club record transfer fee to sign Wesley Moraes
RELATED STORY
Watford sign WBA defender Dawson
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Perez joins Leicester from Newcastle
RELATED STORY
Transfer News : Felix Correia To Sign For Man City 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us