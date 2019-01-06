×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mohun Bagan coach quits after defeat to Real Kashmir

PTI
NEWS
News
2   //    06 Jan 2019, 18:49 IST

Kolkata, Jan 6 (PTI) Mohun Bagan's defeat at the hands of I-League debutants Real Kashmir FC Sunday had an immediate casualty as coach Shankarlal Chakraborty tendered his resignation, owning "moral responsibility".

This was Mohun Bagan's second consecutive defeat in the I-League after losing to Neroca FC as their title hopes are all but over.

"I've informed the club officials that I do not wish to stay anymore. Now it's up to the club to take a call," Chakraborty said at the post-match news conference.

The Kolkata giants have a packed calendar with four successive matches at Saltlake Stadium, including the return-leg derby on January 27 and Chakraborty said he would remain with the club till the management appoints his successor.

"We have a match (against defending champions Minerva Punjab) after three days. It will be difficult for the club to rope in someone. So, I will continue till the club management decides of someone."

Mohun Bagan have faired poorly at Saltlake Stadium this season, losing thrice, including in the derby to East Bengal, and drawing twice from six matches.

"I'm not quitting out of pressure. I thought I gave my best but I'm unable to help the team make a turnaround," he said.

Earlier in January last year, Mohun Bagan's I-League winning coach Sanjoy Sen quit after their loss to Chennai City FC and his then deputy Chakraborty was promoted.

Delving about his defensive tactics, Chakraborty said he never wanted another foreign defender and reminded that Mohun Bagan were used to playing with one foreign central and one Indian defender.

"We always hade one foreign defender and one Indian. Belo (Rasaq), Luciano (Sabrosa), Eduardo (Ferreira), (Eze) Kingsley, and one Indian defender. We did not get Sukhdev (Singh) as he got injured," he said.

"I am not being able to do anything. I have already told the club that I don't want to stay. The team has quality but maybe I am not being able to recognise it," he said

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
I-League 2018/19: Real Kashmir FC look to topple Mohun Bagan
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Real Kashmir FC lost to...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: Sankarlal Chakraborty steps down as...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19: 3 things Mohun Bagan need to address...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Mohun Bagan lost to...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018/19: "If East Bengal had 5 more minutes, we...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: “Sony is a human like us, not God,”...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Mohun Bagan won against...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: 3 reasons why Mohun Bagan drew with...
RELATED STORY
I-League 2018-19: 3 things Mohun Bagan need to sort...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us