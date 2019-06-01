×
Moment of silence to be held for Reyes ahead of Champions League final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
85   //    01 Jun 2019, 19:40 IST
Reyes - cropped
Jose Antonio Reyes with the Europa League trophy

A moment of silence for Jose Antonio Reyes shall be observed at the Wanda Metropolitano ahead of the Champions League final, UEFA has confirmed.

Former Sevilla, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid player Reyes died in a traffic accident at the age of 35 on Saturday.

Tottenham and Liverpool go head-to-head in Madrid on Saturday, with Atleti's ground playing host to the final of UEFA's flagship competition.

And the governing body has now announced respects will be paid to the former Spain international prior to kick-off. 

"UEFA and European football are deeply saddened by the terrible news that Jose Antonio Reyes has passed away and I would like to express my sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones for their loss," said UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.

"He had a glittering career and won numerous honours wherever he played and I am shocked and saddened that his life has been so tragically cut short."

Reyes signed for second-tier Spanish club Extremadura in January, and the Royal Spanish Football Federation has confirmed seven of Sunday's planned Segunda Division fixtures have been postponed.

Tags:
Liverpool Football
Liverpool train ahead of Champions League final 
