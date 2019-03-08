×
Morelos extends Rangers deal amid Dortmund, Leicester rumours

31   //    08 Mar 2019, 17:57 IST
alfredo morelos - cropped
Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Alfredo Morelos has signed a one-year contract extension with Rangers, the Scottish Premiership club have confirmed.

The striker has agreed to a new deal that will run until the end of the 2022-23 season.

Morelos has scored 28 goals in all competitions this season for Steven Gerrard's side and has been linked with several clubs, including Borussia Dortmund and Leicester City.

"It did not take me long to agree this extension because my career has progressed quicker and better than I could have expected when I joined this great club," the 22-year-old told the club's website.

"I have come to realise just how special Rangers is and what it means to so many people around the world. Also, I feel a strong connection with the fans and they have made me feel special.

"They have been terrific for me and always back me which makes me want to score for them and then celebrate with them. I want to score many more goals for them, Rangers, and the manager, who has helped me so much, before this season ends."

Gerrard added: "It's always important at big clubs like this one to make sure your top players are secured long term. Alfredo has been excellent for Rangers and his scoring record tells you he is in tune with what we are trying to achieve.

"He is a competitive individual and he is a winner. He is what Rangers needs and it is pleasing that Alfredo feels so much at home with us that he is willing to commit."

