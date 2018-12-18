×
Mourinho sacked: The football world reacts

Omnisport
NEWS
News
1.37K   //    18 Dec 2018, 17:57 IST
Mourinho - Cropped
Jose Mourinho, Man Utd

Jose Mourinho has been sacked as Manchester United manager after only 17 games of the 2018-19 Premier League season, with the club sixth in the table and 19 points behind leaders Liverpool.

A controversial figure, Mourinho has often split sections of the support at his various high-profile managerial stops – and his two-and-a-half-year stay at Old Trafford was no different.

A number of big football names have been quick to share their reaction to the news on social media, as well as Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher responding to Paul Pogba's ill-timed post on Twitter.

The World Cup winner invited people to caption an image of himself in which he was depicted shooting a sideways glance at the camera with a furrowed brow, his expression more of a smirk than a smile. 

Patrice Evra and Michael Owen have been among the former United players to give their views on the decision to get rid of Mourinho.

Here, we collate the best initial reactions from the football world to United's decision on Tuesday:

Omnisport
NEWS
