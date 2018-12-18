Mourinho sacked: The football world reacts

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 1.37K // 18 Dec 2018, 17:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jose Mourinho, Man Utd

Jose Mourinho has been sacked as Manchester United manager after only 17 games of the 2018-19 Premier League season, with the club sixth in the table and 19 points behind leaders Liverpool.

A controversial figure, Mourinho has often split sections of the support at his various high-profile managerial stops – and his two-and-a-half-year stay at Old Trafford was no different.

A number of big football names have been quick to share their reaction to the news on social media, as well as Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher responding to Paul Pogba's ill-timed post on Twitter.

The World Cup winner invited people to caption an image of himself in which he was depicted shooting a sideways glance at the camera with a furrowed brow, his expression more of a smirk than a smile.

Patrice Evra and Michael Owen have been among the former United players to give their views on the decision to get rid of Mourinho.

Here, we collate the best initial reactions from the football world to United's decision on Tuesday:

Manchester United has announced that Jose Mourinho has left the Club.



We would like to thank him for his work during his time at Manchester United and wish him success in the future. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 18, 2018

The thing that is annoying me the most right now is why are people so focused on @paulpogba and Jose Mourinho. Let's focus on rebuilding something solid instead of being in a playground. Doing this is only disrespecting the badge, from now we only need positivity. #ManUtd #MUFC pic.twitter.com/ClmWqmgf7G — Patrice Evra (@Evra) December 18, 2018

Jose Mourinho . Gone ! Three or four players should be getting their suit cases at the ready , because what’s been going on on the field is disgraceful. I’d have a mirror put in the dressing Room . #MUFC. — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) December 18, 2018

Advertisement

“ Caption This “



You do one as well ! — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 18, 2018

Spot on! Plenty of clubs in Europe doing fine without him!! https://t.co/jduiTvsyFJ — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) December 18, 2018

He not the only one who should depart!!! — Brian McClair (@BrianMcClair13) December 18, 2018

With @ManUtd 19 points behind @LFC after 17 games, with the vast majority of players playing way below their best...and dour football to boot. Given Mourinho was allowed to spend hundreds of millions on those players the split seemed inevitable. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 18, 2018

Would imagine one of the main reasons for sacking Mourinho now would be to stop the attempted mass exodus of their best players next month. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 18, 2018

Inevitable is the word I’d use. Mourinho had to go in the end. Simply not getting anywhere near enough out of his players. — michael owen (@themichaelowen) December 18, 2018

Advertisement