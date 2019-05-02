×
Moyes claims Manchester United have hardly progressed since his sacking

Omnisport
NEWS
News
139   //    02 May 2019, 17:36 IST
david moyes - cropped
Former Manchester United manager David Moyes

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes thinks the club has shown little sign of progress since he was sacked in April 2014.

Moyes replaced Alex Ferguson after the latter retired at the end of the title-winning campaign of 2012-13, but the former Everton boss lasted barely 10 months at Old Trafford as he failed to win a major trophy or secure Champions League qualification.

United have struggled to mount a serious challenge for the Premier League in the five years since, though, with Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho both dismissed despite delivering three cup triumphs between them.

Significant money has been spent on the playing squad since Moyes' exit, yet they sit 27 points behind league leaders Manchester City with two games left of 2018-19 and are unlikely to finish in the top four.

"I feel that since I took over to where they are just now, I don't think there's an awful lot of difference," Moyes told talkSPORT.

"When I took over it was needing a change and needing a turnaround of players, and that was all going to take time.

"I feel like in the four years or so since I was managing there, it's probably not moved on much more. It's quite similar - they're still saying there needs to be changes and has to be things done.

"That time since I left hasn't been used awfully well."

United's 1-1 draw with Chelsea last Sunday leaves them three points behind Maurizio Sarri's side, who sit fourth and have a much better goal difference.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men realistically need to beat Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City and hope for favours elsewhere if they are to end the season in the top four.

