×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Mulgrew: Players responsible for heavy Scotland loss

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18   //    11 Oct 2019, 05:50 IST
mulgrew-cropped
Scotland captain Charlie Mulgrew

Scotland captain Charlie Mulgrew said the players have to take responsibility for the Tartan Army’s 4-0 defeat to Russia in Moscow.

The Scots' hopes of automatic qualification for Euro 2020 ended, as they conceded four second-half goals to lose a fourth consecutive game in all competitions, trailing Russia by 12 points with three games to play.

It means March’s playoffs, which Scotland qualified for by virtue of winning their Nations League group, is the remaining hope of making the tournament this summer.

It’s been a disappointing qualification campaign for Scotland who sit fifth in Group I behind Cyprus and Kazakhstan, with only San Marino below them and Mulgrew said the team must move on from the setback.

"It's the players’ responsibility. We were sitting with a game plan and we followed it up until 60 minutes when we were fine and then we didn't do the basics. That's happened a few times now," he told Sky Sports.

"We are disappointed we were in the game for 59 minutes and then gave away a bad goal. And then they scored from the edge of the box with a good finish. They are a top quality side and it's one we need to look back on and do things better.

"We are gutted, devastated and we need to get a move on fast and get onto the next game as quick as we can."

Scotland finish the qualifying campaign with games against San Marino, Cyprus and Kazakhstan, before the playoffs next year offer a final chance of making June’s European Championships.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow ICE FRA 12:15 AM Iceland vs France
Tomorrow AND MOL 12:15 AM Andorra vs Moldova
Tomorrow GEO REP 06:30 PM Georgia vs Republic of Ireland
Tomorrow DEN SWI 09:30 PM Denmark vs Switzerland
Tomorrow FAR ROM 09:30 PM Faroe Islands vs Romania
Tomorrow BOS FIN 09:30 PM Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Finland
International Friendlies 2019
10 Oct THA CON 05:30 PM Thailand vs Congo
13 Oct ETH UGA TBD Ethiopia vs Uganda
13 Oct BEN GUI TBD Benin vs Guinea-Bissau
13 Oct SOU MAL 06:30 PM South Africa vs Mali
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us