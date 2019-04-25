Muller urges Bayern to 'seal the deal'

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller is desperate to "seal the deal" in both the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal.

The Bavarians sit one point ahead of nearest rivals Borussia Dortmund in the table and booked their place in the Pokal final, where they will face RB Leipzig, with a 3-2 win over Werder Bremen at the Weserstadion.

Despite Bayern's Bundesliga dominance, they have not won the domestic double since 2016 and Muller is keen to secure success on both fronts during the remainder of the season.

"We will see what the next three weeks brings," he told the German Football Federation's official website.

"Of course, we are highly motivated and now want to seal the deal in both competitions. The 5-0 win in Der Klassiker against Dortmund was the initial spark. We have a huge desire to win both competitions."

Bayern's league run-in includes a trip to third-placed Leipzig and Muller is fully aware of the threat posed by Ralf Rangnick's men.

"RB Leipzig are obviously in very good form and are playing well in the second half of this season," he explained.

"I think both matches, the Bundesliga clash and the Pokal final are exactly what the fans want to see. We will see what happens."

And Muller believes that his team's fighting spirit will give them the edge as they look for success on both fronts.

"It is important to be able to give an extra two or three percent if necessary at this level of football," he said. "It is important to have the willingness and doggishness on days like this."