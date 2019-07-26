×
Napoli among 'four big clubs' to have Pepe offers accepted by Lille

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    26 Jul 2019, 16:50 IST
NicolasPepe - cropped
Lille forward Nicolas Pepe

Napoli are one of four clubs to have had offers accepted for Nicolas Pepe, Lille's owner has confirmed.

Pepe's exit from Ligue 1 outfit Lille has been expected for months and the in-demand forward will now have to decide his next destination as interested clubs begin to make personal pitches.

Serie A side Napoli are in contention after meeting Lille's demand for €80million.

Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Manchester United have also been linked to the Ivory Coast international, who scored 23 goals in all competitions last season.

"Last year we asked Pepe to stay, with the promise that we would sell him this transfer window," Lille owner Gerard Lopez told Tuttosport.

"We have received offers from four big clubs that satisfy us economically.

"[Napoli president Aurelio] De Laurentiis has satisfied our request for €80m.

"It's up to the player to decide now where to go based on the offers his agent has received from the four clubs.

"Pepe will return from holiday on Monday and I believe he will make a decision in the middle of the week."

Portugal Under-21 international Rafael Leao could also be on his way out of Lille.

The young forward is reportedly in negotiations with AC Milan after netting eight goals in his first Ligue 1 campaign.

"For Leao there are eight interested clubs, including four from Italy," Lopez said.

