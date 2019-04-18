×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Napoli defender Koulibaly worth €150m, says Ancelotti

Omnisport
NEWS
News
26   //    18 Apr 2019, 16:10 IST
kalidoukoulibaly-cropped
Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly is the best centre-back in the world and is worth €150million, according to Napoli head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The 27-year-old has been at the Stadio San Paolo since signing from Genk in 2014, developing a reputation as one of Serie A's top defenders.

Senegal international Koulibaly has been linked with a move to Manchester United but Ancelotti warned off potential suitors.

"The best centre-back in the world? I would say so," he told Tuttosport. "And he can still improve. He is worth €150m and he is not available for transfer.

"Koulibaly’s contract expires in 2023, in 2021 there's a €150m clause but Napoli do not need to sell, the president [Aurelio De Laurentiis] does not want to sell and the question doesn't come up."

Napoli are set to finish second in Serie A for a second straight year, with Juventus holding a 17-point lead with six games to play, and Ancelotti claims he is happy to be runners-up.

"Second place is not a discredit to us, it’s a credit to Juventus, who are going along at an exceptional pace," added the former Chelsea and Real Madrid coach.

"If they [Juve] continue like this, they can finish with 100 points."

Advertisement

Napoli was Ancelotti’s first coaching job in Italy since leaving AC Milan in 2009 and the 59-year-old is satisfied with the decision he made.

"Returning to Italy after nine years, I could not have made a better choice than Napoli," he added.

"When a new coach arrives at the team, many things change. If we are going to break Juventus’ dominance we will need a collective effort.

"The other rivals must also be strengthened if we are to become more competitive."

Napoli host Arsenal on Thursday seeking to overturn a 2-0 first-leg loss in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Advertisement
Ancelotti 'totally confident' of Napoli comeback against Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: "Koulibaly to United is bu******, they are talking for Manolas," claims Italian journalist
RELATED STORY
Napoli slam FIGC decision to reject Koulibaly appeal
RELATED STORY
Chievo 1 Napoli 3: Koulibaly double puts Juventus celebrations on ice
RELATED STORY
'Juventus should consider Dybala-Koulibaly swap', says former club president
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester United won't sign Kalidou Koulibaly
RELATED STORY
Koulibaly pleased with transfer interest, but happy at Napoli
RELATED STORY
Kalidou Koulibaly opens up on his move away from Napoli
RELATED STORY
Juventus offer Dybala + €60 million for Salah, Napoli star to replace Varane and more Serie A news: 24 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Arsenal investigate alleged racist abuse of Koulibaly
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us