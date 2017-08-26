NBA star Stephen Curry watches Neymar and PSG in action against Saint-Etienne
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors was a special guest as PSG played Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 action.
NBA superstar Stephen Curry was in attendance to watch Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain take on Saint-Etienne on Friday.
Curry took time out of his offseason schedule to attend the Ligue 1 fixture at Parc des Princes.
He was presented with a PSG shirt bearing his name and the number 30, which he wears for the Golden State Warriors, with whom he won a second world title in June.
The two-time NBA MVP took a ceremonial kick-off ahead of the game and shook hands with Neymar, while he also appeared in a video for the club's Twitter account where he thanked them for having him.
PSG went on to win the match 3-0 and Curry met up with the players in the dressing room afterwards to congratulate them on their victory.
#ICICESTPARIS @StephenCurry30 #PSGASSE pic.twitter.com/AKB7yW8kRC— PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) August 25, 2017
@StephenCurry30 #PSGASSE pic.twitter.com/dBSftUyTsX— PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) August 25, 2017
Thanks to @PSG_inside for having me out to see the win! What a wild, crazy environment to be part of. #oracleofsoccer pic.twitter.com/4IHEUOXp1c— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) August 25, 2017
@StephenCurry30— PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) August 25, 2017
À quand le concours de shoot avec @ECavaniOfficial ? #PSGASSE pic.twitter.com/Oo9pPhHqhL
Presenting PSG's newest blockbuster signing... We kid! We kid! #PSGASSE pic.twitter.com/h1HRIvZRGH— PSG English (@PSG_English) August 25, 2017