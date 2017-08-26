NBA star Stephen Curry watches Neymar and PSG in action against Saint-Etienne

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors was a special guest as PSG played Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 action.

by Omnisport News 26 Aug 2017, 00:51 IST

Steph Curry. CREDIT: Twitter @PSG_inside

NBA superstar Stephen Curry was in attendance to watch Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain take on Saint-Etienne on Friday.

Curry took time out of his offseason schedule to attend the Ligue 1 fixture at Parc des Princes.

He was presented with a PSG shirt bearing his name and the number 30, which he wears for the Golden State Warriors, with whom he won a second world title in June.

The two-time NBA MVP took a ceremonial kick-off ahead of the game and shook hands with Neymar, while he also appeared in a video for the club's Twitter account where he thanked them for having him.

PSG went on to win the match 3-0 and Curry met up with the players in the dressing room afterwards to congratulate them on their victory.