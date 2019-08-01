×
New Liverpool signing Harvey Elliott apologises for offensive Kane video

Omnisport
NEWS
News
193   //    01 Aug 2019, 13:30 IST
harvey elliot - cropped
Harvey Elliot in pre-season action for Liverpool

New Liverpool signing Harvey Elliott has apologised after a video emerged of him mocking Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

The footage, apparently posted by the 16-year-old on Snapchat, showed him using derogatory language about Spurs and England captain Kane during their Champions League final defeat to Liverpool in June.

"I would just like to wholeheartedly apologise for any offence caused on the back of a video of me currently circulating on the internet," Elliott said in a statement posted on Instagram.

"The video was taken whilst messing around with friends in a private environment and was not directed at any individual but I realise that my actions were both immature and senseless.

"I would like to stress that the contents of the video do not represent who I am as a person or how I've been brought up, and I am truly sorry."

Elliott made his first appearance for Liverpool in the 3-0 friendly defeat to Napoli on Monday, just hours after his move to his boyhood club was announced.

The winger, who became the youngest player to appear in the Premier League when he played for Fulham last season, also featured in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Lyon.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football
