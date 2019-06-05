×
Neymar could skip Copa America – CBF vice-president

Omnisport
NEWS
News
21   //    05 Jun 2019, 12:18 IST
Neymar - Cropped
Brazil star Neymar

The rape allegation levelled at Neymar could prompt the Brazil forward to skip the Copa America, according to Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) vice-president Francisco Noveletto.

A Sao Paulo state official confirmed to Omnisport on Saturday that a charge has been brought against the Paris Saint-Germain star following an incident in the French capital on May 15.

Neymar vehemently denies the accusation and posted an Instagram video on Sunday, in which he claimed the allegations are an attempt to "extort" him.

He is now facing a police investigation in Brazil after publishing intimate pictures of the alleged victim within the social media video.

Noveletto believes the spotlight on Neymar will see the 27-year-old withdraw from the squad ahead of the Copa America, a tournament Brazil will host.

"If I had to bet, if I had 10 chips and they asked me what I would bet? I bet he will not come and he will ask for leave," he told SBT on Tuesday.

"He doesn't have the psychological conditions to face a Copa America and a battalion of journalists."

It came hours after CBF president Rogerio Caboclo said there was "no chance" of Neymar not taking part in the Copa.

Brazil's tournament begins against Bolivia on June 14 before Group A matches against Venezuela (June 18) and Peru (June 22).

