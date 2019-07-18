×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Nkunku leaves PSG for RB Leipzig on five-year deal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
45   //    18 Jul 2019, 14:40 IST
Christopher Nkunku - cropped
Christopher Nkunku in action for PSG

RB Leipzig have signed Christopher Nkunku from Paris Saint-Germain in a deal reportedly rising to €15million.

The France Under-21 international has signed a five-year contract with the Bundesliga outfit after failing to nail down a regular starting place in Paris.

It is believed Leipzig have paid an up-front fee of €13m, with a further €2m potentially due in bonuses.

Nkunku, a midfielder developed at PSG, made 22 Ligue 1 appearances under Thomas Tuchel last term, starting 13 times.

In arriving at Leipzig, he becomes the third new addition to Julian Nagelsmann's squad, after Hannes Wolf and Luan Candido.

"I have heard a lot about the club and am convinced that the way football is played here suits me very well," Nkunku said.

"I already know some of my new team-mates: I've played with Jean-Kevin Augustin in Paris, and with Dayot Upamecano and Nordi Mukiele for France.

"I'm optimistic that I can come here and settle quickly."

Advertisement

Nkunku is not the only young player on the way out of PSG.

The French champions have allowed teenage attacker Virgiliu Postolachi to leave for Ligue 1 rivals Lille, where he has agreed a four-year contract.

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Rangnick to leave RB Leipzig as Krosche takes sporting director role
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich News: Lewandowski suffers a foot injury. Doubt for the game vs RB Leipzig
RELATED STORY
DFB-Pokal final 2019: Are RB Leipzig the new pretenders to Bayern Munich's throne?
RELATED STORY
No Werner talks with Bayern - RB Leipzig's Mintzlaff
RELATED STORY
PSV bring in Portugal winger Bruma from RB Leipzig
RELATED STORY
RB Leipzig vs FC Bayern Munich 0-0 | "We Could've won the title today!!" | Post-match Reaction
RELATED STORY
Rangnick lauds RB Leipzig's unique rise
RELATED STORY
Emile Smith-Rowe: Life at Leipzig, Arsenal future and what awaits the talented teen
RELATED STORY
Nagelsmann can establish Leipzig at the top - Rangnick
RELATED STORY
Mitchell delaying Leipzig future decision amid Man Utd links
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 1
17 Aug BAY HER 12:00 AM Bayern München vs Hertha BSC
17 Aug BOR AUG 07:00 PM Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg
17 Aug BAY PAD 07:00 PM Bayer Leverkusen vs Paderborn
17 Aug WOL KOL 07:00 PM Wolfsburg vs Köln
17 Aug WER FOR 07:00 PM Werder Bremen vs Fortuna Düsseldorf
17 Aug FRE MAI 07:00 PM Freiburg vs Mainz 05
17 Aug BOR SCH 10:00 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Schalke 04
18 Aug EIN HOF 07:00 PM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Hoffenheim
18 Aug UNI RB- 09:30 PM Union Berlin vs RB Leipzig
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us