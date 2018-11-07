×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

No bigger inspiration than Cristiano Ronaldo for Rashford

Omnisport
NEWS
News
56   //    07 Nov 2018, 19:12 IST
cristianoronaldo - cropped
Cristiano Ronaldo during his Manchester United career

Marcus Rashford has been lucky enough to see a host of star players at Manchester United on his rise from the youth ranks to the first team, but none inspired him more than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo spent six seasons at Old Trafford from 2003 as he established himself as one of the best players in the world, the Portugal superstar scoring 118 goals in all competitions with the Red Devils.

His arrival at United from Sporting CP gave a young Rashford someone to look up to and, despite leaving Manchester for Real Madrid in 2009, the 33-year-old has continued to inspire the England international.

For the second time in two weeks Rashford will come up against his idol when United travel to face his now Juventus side in the Champions League, and he is relishing the opportunity.

"The thing that is a massive eye-opener for me now is I remember when he first came his talent was arguably one of the biggest talents that we've seen at United for a long time," he told the club's official website.

"To have him and Wayne [Rooney] in the same team was amazing when you look back. But the way he's sustained his career and even improved year on year is just amazing.

"People don't do that at his age, people are usually heading towards the end of their career and their level starts going down a little bit, but he's just gone up and up and up.

"For me there is no bigger inspiration in football."

Rashford will not be overawed by coming up against Ronaldo, though, the forward insistent that United will show no fear despite his lethal record in front of goal.

He added: "When you play against a player like that you have to respect his qualities but at the same time you have to play your game and you can't show fear to that type of player."

United were beaten 1-0 by Juve in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford last month and trail Massimiliano Allegri's pool leaders by five points in Group H.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Rashford developing quicker than Ronaldo did – Southgate
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: The Lost Paradise of Football
RELATED STORY
10 times Cristiano Ronaldo stunned everyone with his...
RELATED STORY
6 players who can be successors to Cristiano Ronaldo...
RELATED STORY
5 players who could score more goals than Lionel Messi...
RELATED STORY
What if: Cristiano Ronaldo never left Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as story of Cristiano Ronaldo admiring...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19, Juventus vs Manchester...
RELATED STORY
10 best quotes on Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 5 players who could join bigger...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 12
10 Nov CAR BRI 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Nov HUD WES 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs West Ham
10 Nov LEI BUR 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Burnley
10 Nov NEW AFC 08:30 PM Newcastle vs AFC Bournemouth
10 Nov SOU WAT 08:30 PM Southampton vs Watford
10 Nov CRY TOT 11:00 PM Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
11 Nov LIV FUL 05:30 PM Liverpool vs Fulham
11 Nov CHE EVE 07:45 PM Chelsea vs Everton
11 Nov ARS WOL 10:00 PM Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Nov MAN MAN 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us