No Chelsea approach for Lampard - Derby chairman Morris

Omnisport
NEWS
News
118   //    17 Jun 2019, 20:50 IST
FrankLampard-Cropped
Derby County manager Frank Lampard

Chelsea have not approached Derby County about making Frank Lampard their new manager, Rams chairman Mel Morris has said.

Blues legend Lampard is seen as the favourite to take over at Stamford Bridge following Maurizio Sarri's departure to Juventus.

Lampard led Derby to the Championship play-off final, where they lost 2-1 to Aston Villa, in his first season in senior management.

"We have made it very clear to everyone, but most importantly to Frank, that we want to retain Frank for the long term," said Morris in a statement reported by BBC Sport.

"If Chelsea want to hire Frank, then it is in their gift to make an offer in pursuit of that.

"In the meantime, we will continue to put our best foot forward to continue with our plans for the coming season and work with Frank for him to know how much he is wanted by everyone associated with the club."

Lampard is Chelsea's all-time top scorer with 211 goals and is fourth on their all-time appearance list having featured 648 times in a decorated spell with the club.

He won every major honour in English football with Chelsea and also lifted the Champions League and Europa League.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea
