Norwich City 2 Sheffield Wednesday 2: Late Vrancic stunner secures point for Canaries

Omnisport
NEWS
News
87   //    20 Apr 2019, 02:44 IST
Vrancic - cropped
Mario Vrancic scored a last-gasp equaliser

Mario Vrancic scored a stunning 97th-minute equaliser as Championship leaders Norwich City salvaged a 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday at Carrow Road.

With Sheffield United having leapfrogged Leeds United – who lost at home to 10-man Wigan Athletic – Norwich would have moved seven points clear at the top with a win on Friday.

However, Steven Fletcher's controversial effort looked to have sealed a surprise victory for Wednesday only for substitute Vrancic to curl in an exquisite free-kick with the final kick of the game.

Daniel Farke's side made a strong start and were rewarded in the 19th minute when Marco Stiepermann slotted home.

But with Teemu Pukki having squandered a chance to double Norwich's lead, the hosts were punished when Fernando Forestieri arrowed a thunderous strike in from 30 yards.

Forestieri almost netted a second in near-identical fashion six minutes after the interval, forcing a fine save out of Tim Krul, but Wednesday's turnaround was complete in contentious fashion moments later.

Having connected with Liam Palmer's left-wing cross, Fletcher reacted quickly to bundle the ball home at the second attempt, though he appeared to use his arm to do so.

Much to Norwich's chagrin, the goal stood, but just as it looked as though they would succumb to a first home league defeat of 2019, Vrancic dispatched a wonderful set-piece into the top-right corner to secure a share of the spoils, as the Canaries inched closer to a Premier League return.

 

