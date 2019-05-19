×
Of course I will be here – Cavani wants to stay at PSG

19 May 2019
Cavani - cropped
Edinson Cavani scored in Paris Saint-Germain's win over Dijon

Edinson Cavani insisted he wants to see out the remainder of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

It has been a difficult end to the campaign for PSG, but Thomas Tuchel's side cruised to a 4-0 victory over Dijon in their final home match of the season.

Cavani scored the second goal four minutes in, after Angel Di Maria had put the Ligue 1 champions ahead, taking his goal tally for the season to 23 in all competitions.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of next season, and had been linked with a move away from Parc des Princes, with former club Napoli cited as a potential destination, although those rumours were shot down by his agent.

And Cavani has now stated his intention to remain in Paris for at least the duration of his current deal.

"It's beautiful [being Ligue 1 champions], these are things you keep in memory," Cavani told Canal+.

"The fans give us love. It's beautiful, I thank them. The future? The first thing is to respect my contract.

"I like this club, this city, I'm happy with my family. Football does not only depend on me, but I would like to stay and finish my contract. 

"A return to Naples? No, I do not say anything. Of course I will be here next year."

Cavani is PSG's all-time record goalscorer, having joined from Napoli in 2013, winning five Ligue 1 titles, five Coupes de la Ligue and four Coupes de France since then.

