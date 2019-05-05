×
Origi's late heroics like a fairytale – Klopp

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    05 May 2019, 06:02 IST
DivockOrigi - Cropped
Liverpool striker Divock Origi

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp compared another late winner from Divock Origi to a fairytale after a dramatic victory over Newcastle United.

Origi headed in an 86th-minute goal to give Liverpool a 3-2 win on Saturday and see them return to the Premier League summit.

Having had few opportunities this season, Origi has still netted three times in the league – his latest goal adding to the 96th-minute winner he scored against Everton in the Merseyside derby in December.

Origi headed in a set-piece from another player who has had limited chances – Xherdan Shaqiri – and Klopp hailed the duo's impact.

"So crucial. What can I say? It is just brilliant, it is like a fairytale," he told a news conference.

"You can say whatever you want about me – they don't play often enough, Shaqiri not often enough. I make this decision.

"It is great that they do it, I love it. That was really a big moment."

The Premier League title race will go down to the final day of the season after Liverpool pushed two points clear of Manchester City, who host Leicester City on Monday.

Liverpool will host Wolves on the final day while Manchester City make the trip to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
