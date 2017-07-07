Osorio handed six-game ban for Confederations Cup outburst

Mexico may not have coach Juan Carlos Osorio on the bench for the entire CONCACAF Gold Cup due to a six-game ban handed out by FIFA.

07 Jul 2017

Juan Carlos Osorio will not be on the bench Mexico's entire CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign after being handed a six-match suspension for using "insulting words towards the match officials" at the Confederations Cup.

Osorio has been punished by FIFA after his reaction following Mexico's 2-1 extra time defeat to Portugal in the third-place play-off in Russia.

It was not the first time the coach lashed out during the competition, having launched a foul-mouthed rant at the New Zealand bench during his side's 2-1 group-stage victory.

"After taking into account all circumstances of the case, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has decided that Mr Osorio is regarded as having breached article 49.1 a) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code," a FIFA statement read.

"As a result, and given the gravity of the incident, Mr Osorio is to be suspended for six official matches and has also been sanctioned with a warning and a fine of CHF 5,000.

"The decision, which has been duly notified today, comes into force immediately."

Osorio will definitely be in the stands for Mexico's three group matches at the Gold Cup against El Salvador, Curacao and Jamaica, and will miss any of the knockout matches that would follow should they qualify, including the final in Santa Clara on July 26.