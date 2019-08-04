×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ozil and Kolasinac return to Arsenal squad for Barcelona clash

Omnisport
NEWS
News
422   //    04 Aug 2019, 19:02 IST
Mesut Ozil - cropped
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac are set to return to action for Arsenal just over a week after being caught up in an apparent carjacking attempt.

Gunners boss Unai Emery has included the pair in a 21-man squad to face Barcelona for the Joan Gamper Trophy at Camp Nou on Sunday.

Footage circulated on social media last month appearing to show Kolasinac confronting and scaring off two masked attackers who had approached a vehicle driven by Ozil.

Midfielder Ozil later confirmed he, his wife Amine and Kolasinac were "doing well" after the incident, which took place in London.

Neither player featured in subsequent pre-season matches against Ligue 1 sides Lyon and Angers as Emery confirmed they were not mentally ready to be involved.

The Barca match is Arsenal's final friendly before their Premier League campaign begins away to Newcastle United next Sunday, but new signing Nicolas Pepe has not been included in the squad.

The 24-year-old last played for Ivory Coast against Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations close to a month ago.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have confirmed the departure of Japan international Takuma Asano three years after his arrival from Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

Asano has joined Serbian side Partizan Belgrade following loan spells at Stuttgart and Hannover.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal
Advertisement
Ozil and Kolasinac not mentally ready to play - Emery
RELATED STORY
Ozil thanks fans for support after 'carjacking' incident
RELATED STORY
Arsenal's Ozil and Kolasinac targeted in apparent carjacking attempt
RELATED STORY
Arsenal News: Sead Kolasinac fights off knife-wielding thugs who attacked him and Mesut Ozil on London street
RELATED STORY
Arsenal's Kolasinac laughs off apparent carjacking attempt in jovial social media post
RELATED STORY
Kolasinic fights off car jackers to protect Ozil and their wives
RELATED STORY
Why Mesut Ozil has a one-dimensional role in Unai Emery’s Arsenal next season
RELATED STORY
Premier League: How youth will play an important role at Arsenal this season
RELATED STORY
4 things Arsenal must do before the transfer window closes
RELATED STORY
AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal: 3 things we observed from an Arsenal perspective | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us