Ozil and Kolasinac return to Arsenal squad for Barcelona clash

Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac are set to return to action for Arsenal just over a week after being caught up in an apparent carjacking attempt.

Gunners boss Unai Emery has included the pair in a 21-man squad to face Barcelona for the Joan Gamper Trophy at Camp Nou on Sunday.

Footage circulated on social media last month appearing to show Kolasinac confronting and scaring off two masked attackers who had approached a vehicle driven by Ozil.

Midfielder Ozil later confirmed he, his wife Amine and Kolasinac were "doing well" after the incident, which took place in London.

Back in training with my teammates Looking forward to the new season 19/20 #YaGunnersYa #M1Ö @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/y2uasvR96t — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) August 2, 2019

Neither player featured in subsequent pre-season matches against Ligue 1 sides Lyon and Angers as Emery confirmed they were not mentally ready to be involved.

The Barca match is Arsenal's final friendly before their Premier League campaign begins away to Newcastle United next Sunday, but new signing Nicolas Pepe has not been included in the squad.

The 24-year-old last played for Ivory Coast against Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations close to a month ago.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have confirmed the departure of Japan international Takuma Asano three years after his arrival from Sanfrecce Hiroshima.

Asano has joined Serbian side Partizan Belgrade following loan spells at Stuttgart and Hannover.