
Ozil maintains healthy relationship with Emery

Omnisport
NEWS
News
43   //    20 Jul 2019, 06:30 IST
mesut ozil - cropped
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil

Mesut Ozil has claimed his relationship with Arsenal head coach Unai Emery is "really good" despite struggling to maintain form and a starting berth last season.

Ozil became the club's highest-paid player in 2018 after signing a three-year contract extension, but has battled with injury and inconsistency, starting only 20 of the Gunners' 38 Premier League games last term.

But despite continued speculation surrounding his future at the Emirates, the German believes he can play a part in Emery's plans this season and insists he gets on well with the Spaniard.

"I have had a lot of coaches in my career so of course every coach is different and wants something different from you as a player, but of course I had a few injuries before the season started last season so I had a tough time," Ozil said.

"At the end of the day, especially the end of the season I played a lot of games. I have a really good relationship with the coach, so we are speaking a lot and he wants to help me and I want to help the team."

Ozil has appeared in Arsenal's first two pre-season matches of their America tour, with the Gunners' most recent result a 2-1 win against German champions Bayern Munich.

The 30-year-old linked up well with Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the game and is feeling health ahead of the 2019-20 season.

"I am really happy," he said. "I am fit.

"We train really hard to be fit for the whole season and are doing our job very well. We work hard together and we showed, especially against Bayern Munich we look very fresh, we played our game and deserved to win.

"We are working hard and as an Arsenal player and Arsenal team we always have goals to win titles, so hopefully we can win titles this season with the team, and let's see what happens at the end of the season."

Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal
