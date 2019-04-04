×
Paris Saint-Germain were a good option – De Jong

Omnisport
NEWS
News
89   //    04 Apr 2019, 21:24 IST
Frenkie De Jong - cropped
Ajax's Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong says Paris Saint-Germain were a "really good option" before he ultimately agreed to join Barcelona from Ajax.

De Jong will link up with LaLiga leaders Barca for the 2019-20 season after agreeing a move worth €86million in total.

Manchester City and PSG were among the clubs reportedly interested in the midfielder and De Jong has now revealed that he would have been keen on a move to the Ligue 1 champions.

"One morning, reports emerged that I was joining PSG for €75million," the 21-year-old said.

"I woke up a little later that morning as we were training that afternoon and my girlfriend had already gone out.

"When she came back, she said to me: 'I was in the car and I heard on the radio that you have signed for PSG - is that right?' I knew deep down that was untrue, but part of me wondered if the two clubs had reached an agreement.

"PSG was a really good option. I would have had a chance to be a starter. It is one of the best teams in the world, with players like Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, as well as a very good coach in Thomas Tuchel. Paris is also not far from Netherlands."

De Jong is likely to line up for Ajax when they take on Juventus in next week's Champions League quarter-final first leg.

