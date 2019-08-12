×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Partizan hit with two-match UEFA stadium ban for racism

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    12 Aug 2019, 21:34 IST
partizan - cropped
Partizan Stadium before a Europa League match

Partizan Belgrade have been given a two-match stadium ban by UEFA due to the racist behaviour of some fans in a Europa League qualifying match with Yeni Malatyaspor.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) announced the sanction on Monday, along with a €24,250 fine for the throwing of objects and fireworks and the blocking of stairways.

It means Partizan must play their next two home matches in UEFA competition behind closed doors.

Lokomotiv Plovdiv have been issued a partial stadium ban due to the racist behaviour of supporters in their Europa League qualifier against Strasbourg in Bulgaria on August 8.

The CEDB has ordered the club to close the Tribuna Sportclub sector for the next UEFA competition match at Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1926 Stadium.

Meanwhile, Istanbul Basaksehir defender Aurelien Chedjou has been banned for two games for directing abusive language at a match official in a Champions League qualifier against Olympiacos.

Head coach Buruk Okan has been suspended for one match "for the failure to comply with the referee's orders" in the same game, which Olympiacos won 1-0.

The Super Lig side have also been fined €5,250 after receiving six yellow cards and one red in the match.

Tags:
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
3rd Qualifying Round
FT ARA SAB
1 - 2
 Ararat-Armenia vs Saburtalo
FT RIG HJK
1 - 1
 Riga vs HJK
FT SUT LIN
1 - 2
 Sutjeska vs Linfield
FT SLO DUN
1 - 0
 Slovan Bratislava vs Dundalk
FT AST VAL
5 - 1
 Astana vs Valletta
FT AEK GEN
1 - 1
 AEK Larnaca vs Gent
FT PYU WOL
0 - 4
 Pyunik vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
FT SPA TRA
2 - 2
 Sparta Praha vs Trabzonspor
FT UNI AEK
0 - 2
 Universitatea Craiova vs AEK Athens
FT BRO SPO
2 - 4
 Brøndby vs Sporting Braga
FT VEN VIT
0 - 3
 Ventspils vs Vitória Guimarães
FT THU SPA
2 - 3
 Thun vs Spartak Moskva
FT MOL ARI
3 - 0
 Molde vs Aris
FT MAL ZRI
3 - 0
 Malmö FF vs Zrinjski
FT SHE AIK
1 - 2
 Sheriff vs AIK
FT MAR AZ
0 - 0
 Mariupol' vs AZ
FT NEF BNE
2 - 2
 Neftçi vs Bnei Yehuda
FT HAU PSV
0 - 1
 Haugesund vs PSV
FT LUD THE
5 - 0
 Ludogorets vs The New Saints
FT FEY DIN
4 - 0
 Feyenoord vs Dinamo Tbilisi
FT CSK ZOR
1 - 1
 CSKA Sofia vs Zorya
FT ANT VIK
1 - 0
 Antwerp vs Viktoria Plzeň
FT LOK STR
0 - 1
 Lokomotiv Plovdiv vs Strasbourg
FT MAC SUD
1 - 2
 Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Sūduva
FT SAR BAT
1 - 2
 Sarajevo vs BATE
FT F-D NOM
3 - 1
 F91 Dudelange vs Nõmme Kalju
FT MID RAN
2 - 4
 Midtjylland vs Rangers
FT RIJ ABE
2 - 0
 Rijeka vs Aberdeen
FT NOR HAP
1 - 1
 Norrköping vs Hapoel Be'er Sheva
FT VAD EIN
0 - 5
 Vaduz vs Eintracht Frankfurt
FT AUS APO
1 - 2
 Austria Wien vs Apollon
FT FCS MLA
0 - 0
 FCSB vs Mladá Boleslav
FT TOR SHA
5 - 0
 Torino vs Shakhtyor
FT LUZ ESP
0 - 3
 Luzern vs Espanyol
FT LEG ATR
0 - 0
 Legia Warszawa vs Atromitos
FT PAR YEN
3 - 1
 Partizan vs Yeni Malatyaspor
Tomorrow NOM F-D 09:30 PM Nõmme Kalju vs F91 Dudelange
14 Aug LIN SUT 12:15 AM Linfield vs Sutjeska
14 Aug DUN SLO 12:30 AM Dundalk vs Slovan Bratislava
14 Aug SAB ARA 09:30 PM Saburtalo vs Ararat-Armenia
14 Aug VIT VEN 09:30 PM Vitória Guimarães vs Ventspils
14 Aug ATR LEG 09:30 PM Atromitos vs Legia Warszawa
15 Aug HJK RIG 09:30 PM HJK vs Riga
15 Aug DIN FEY 10:00 PM Dinamo Tbilisi vs Feyenoord
15 Aug SPA THU 10:15 PM Spartak Moskva vs Thun
15 Aug BAT SAR 10:30 PM BATE vs Sarajevo
15 Aug SHA TOR 10:30 PM Shakhtyor vs Torino
15 Aug ZRI MAL 10:30 PM Zrinjski vs Malmö FF
15 Aug ZOR CSK 10:30 PM Zorya vs CSKA Sofia
15 Aug AIK SHE 10:30 PM AIK vs Sheriff
15 Aug APO AUS 10:30 PM Apollon vs Austria Wien
15 Aug SUD MAC 10:30 PM Sūduva vs Maccabi Tel Aviv
15 Aug BNE NEF 10:30 PM Bnei Yehuda vs Neftçi
15 Aug MLA FCS 10:30 PM Mladá Boleslav vs FCSB
15 Aug YEN PAR 10:30 PM Yeni Malatyaspor vs Partizan
15 Aug THE LUD 11:00 PM The New Saints vs Ludogorets
15 Aug HAP NOR 11:00 PM Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Norrköping
15 Aug TRA SPA 11:00 PM Trabzonspor vs Sparta Praha
15 Aug VAL AST 11:30 PM Valletta vs Astana
15 Aug VIK ANT 11:30 PM Viktoria Plzeň vs Antwerp
15 Aug AEK UNI 11:30 PM AEK Athens vs Universitatea Craiova
16 Aug GEN AEK 12:00 AM Gent vs AEK Larnaca
16 Aug EIN VAD 12:00 AM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Vaduz
16 Aug ARI MOL 12:00 AM Aris vs Molde
16 Aug STR LOK 12:00 AM Strasbourg vs Lokomotiv Plovdiv
16 Aug AZ MAR 12:00 AM AZ vs Mariupol'
16 Aug PSV HAU 12:00 AM PSV vs Haugesund
16 Aug RAN MID 12:15 AM Rangers vs Midtjylland
16 Aug ABE RIJ 12:15 AM Aberdeen vs Rijeka
16 Aug SPO BRO 12:15 AM Sporting Braga vs Brøndby
16 Aug WOL PYU 12:15 AM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Pyunik
16 Aug ESP LUZ 12:30 AM Espanyol vs Luzern
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us