Pellegrini blames officials for more dropped West Ham points

Manuel Pellegrini feels refereeing decisions are costing West Ham points in the race for seventh place in the Premier League.

The Hammers drew 2-2 at home to Leicester City on Saturday – a result that likely ends their hopes of Europa League qualification.

Seventh spot will earn a place in Europe if Manchester City beat Watford in the FA Cup final, but West Ham are 11th and six points behind the Hornets with only three games left to play.

Pellegrini felt his side should have beaten Leicester, though, with Lucas Perez having a goal ruled harshly out for offside after putting his side 2-1 up in the 82nd minute.

Harvey Barnes then snatched a point for the Foxes, leaving Pellegrini rueing more dropped points after a 2-1 loss at Manchester United last time out, in which his side conceded a contentious penalty.

"Unfortunately for us, we have lost five points," Pellegrini told a news conference.

"If we have those then maybe we are fighting for seventh position. We have had two games in a row with big mistakes.

"Our defending was not good for the second goal but for most part of the game, we played well.

"Maybe if we had those points we deserved then maybe we are fighting for seventh. It is part of the game but when you have two games in a row, it is difficult to accept that, but you have to.

"We made some mistakes though, especially with the second goal. There was too much space in our defence for minute 93 so that allowed them to draw but most part of the game, I think we played well."

Barnes' first Premier League goal helped keep Leicester in the hunt for seventh, although the Foxes are now a point and a place behind Watford, having played a game more.

"I took him out of the team because he has played a lot lately," said boss Brendan Rodgers, whose side face Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea in their last three games.

"He's a big talent and in time he is going to improve and get better. He's made a great run to get behind the defence and score. It's nice for him to celebrate in front of the supporters."

Asked about Perez having his goal ruled out for offside after being played in by Pedro Obiang, Rodgers added: "It looks like we got away with one."