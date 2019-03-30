×
Pellegrini: West Ham feel at home in London Stadium

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    30 Mar 2019, 05:46 IST
West Ham - cropped
West Ham have won their last three Premier League home games

Manuel Pellegrini believes an upturn in the atmosphere at London Stadium is down to West Ham fans realising their club need a state-of-the-art ground.

West Ham's 2016 move from Upton Park to London Stadium has come under scrutiny in the past, but those issues seem to have been resolved this term.

And while Pellegrini acknowledged the team's performances on the pitch – West Ham are unbeaten at home in 2019 and are hunting a fourth successive win at London Stadium – have helped, the former Manchester City manager suggested that the Hammers' faithful have now realised they are at a ground befitting of the club's ambition.

"Maybe they all realise this team needs a big stadium. The old stadium I know was a beautiful stadium but it was too small for this team," Pellegrini told a news conference ahead of West Ham's Premier League clash with Everton on Saturday. 

"Just 32,000 people is not enough for West Ham - now we have 60,000 people at every game we play. Maybe they understand, also they are creating the atmosphere we see in every game.

"Most of those games we won at home the atmosphere was very good. Fans were enjoying the game, they were all involved, supporting the team. Not thinking or talking or acting like what happened last season. 

"That depends on the performance of the team, that's why it was so important to win those three games in a row, and now it's more important to win the fourth game."

