×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Perez asked Zidane to come back to Madrid, claims Calderon

Omnisport
NEWS
News
926   //    07 Mar 2019, 09:54 IST
zinedine zidane - cropped
Zinedine Zidane holds the Champions League trophy

Real Madrid asked former head coach Zinedine Zidane to return but the Champions League-winning boss said "not now", according to former president Ramon Calderon.

Santiago Solari is facing an uncertain future after Madrid's season hit a new low following their humiliating Champions League last-16 exit at the hands of Ajax on Tuesday.

Three-time reigning champions Madrid were routed 4-1 by Ajax at the Santiago Bernabeu, where the LaLiga giants were eliminated 5-3 on aggregate in stunning scenes.

With Madrid 12 points off the pace in LaLiga and already out of the Copa del Rey, Jose Mourinho has been tipped to arrive for a second spell in the Spanish capital, where he won the league in 2011-12.

Calderon, however, claimed Madrid president Florentino Perez contacted Zidane – who left the club in June following three consecutive Champions League titles – a day after their humbling to Ajax.

"I know that this morning the president [Perez] called Zidane to ask him back, he said not now," Calderon told BBC Radio 5 Live on Wednesday.

"He has left open the possibility of coming back in June."

Calderon added: "The first option for the president has always, always been Mourinho.

Advertisement

"But the problem is who is going to run the club in the office? They are talking of the possibility of Zidane or Mourinho - they are completely different coaches with completely different ideas of football.

"It is an erratic and whimsical president who has brought us to this situation. There is the option of bringing in Mourinho now, but to me there is no point.

"At this moment of the season anything you do is going to be wrong, I suppose that they will wait until the end of the season but this is a very long time, three months, to suffer all the critics and the anger of the fans."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Zidane wanted to keep Ronaldo, claims former Real Madrid president Calderon
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: Zidane wanted Ronaldo to stay, claims former Real Madrid President
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid: Former president reveals Zinedine Zidane could be back at the club
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho tipped to become the next Real Madrid manager by former club president Calderon
RELATED STORY
Did selling of Cristiano Ronaldo instead of Gareth Bale led to Zidane's departure? 
RELATED STORY
Bale exit likely but Mourinho may make Real Madrid return, says Calderon
RELATED STORY
"There is a 90% chance that he will be Real Madrid coach" - Ramon Calderon reveals who will replace Solari if he gets sacked
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo urges Juventus to sign €120 million Real Madrid transfer target, Barcelona target decides to join Manchester City and more: Transfer Roundup, 6 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid transfer news: Hazard to Madrid done? Real Madrid plan to make €200 million bid to activate world-class forward's release clause and more - January 13, 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid News: 'Zidane wanted to keep Ronaldo and sell Bale': Former club president weighs in on why the Frenchman left
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us