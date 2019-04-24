×
Playing alongside Ronaldo is a pleasure, says Dybala

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29   //    24 Apr 2019, 01:38 IST
Paulo Dybala - cropped
Juventus forward Paulo Dybala

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala says it is "a pleasure" to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, suggesting he is happy at the Serie A champions amid rumours about his future.

The 25-year-old has been less prominent for the Bianconeri since the arrival of Ronaldo from Real Madrid last year, though he has missed just seven matches across Serie A and the Champions League this term.

Dybala is enduring his worst scoring season since joining from Palermo in 2015, netting just 10 times in all competitions, and has been linked with clubs like Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Juve legend Marco Tardelli suggested this week the presence of Ronaldo is causing Dybala to "suffer", but the Argentina international expressed his contentment at playing in the same side as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"When we talk about Juve, we're talking about an important club, who have always had great champions," he told Tuttosport.

"Playing alongside them is always a pleasure. It gives me joy and huge satisfaction.

"Of course, I enjoy [playing alongside Ronaldo]. Cristiano's a champion and it's always a pleasure to play with guys like him. Ronaldo makes things that are very difficult actually seem easy."

Juventus wrapped up an eighth successive Serie A title triumph on Saturday thanks to a 2-1 win over Fiorentina.

