Pochettino feels touchline ban is 'completely unfair'

Omnisport
NEWS
News
97   //    07 Mar 2019, 19:48 IST
Mauricio Pochettino - cropped
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino feels his two-match touchline ban for confronting referee Mike Dean is "completely unfair".

Tottenham boss Pochettino was seen arguing at length with Dean following a 2-1 defeat at Burnley last month and he later apologised to the referee for his reaction.

However, the Spurs manager does not agree with the severity of his punishment, which will keep him out of the dugout for Premier League clashes with Southampton and Liverpool.

Pochettino was still waiting to receive official reasoning for the suspension from the Football Association (FA) as he addressed the media on Thursday, saying he was "curious" to read an explanation.

Only then will Pochettino make a decision on any appeal.

"I'm a little bit in shock because I think it's completely unfair," he told a news conference ahead of facing the Saints. "But what can I do now? Nothing.

"I need to see the reason. They announced that I'm going to be banned for two games but we still do not know the reason, because the letter has still not arrived. I am suspended for two games, banned from being on the touchline, but I do not know the reason yet.

"I know very well in my mind that it was not the idea to appeal. In my mind, it wasn't a big deal. And, of course, it wasn't the best way to complain or to talk with the referee.

"But I never expected this type of situation that, for me, is not fair. Now I need to think, I need to see the reason why, and then we will see what happens.

"We have been waiting since Wednesday for the letter from the FA but it's still not arrived. I am so curious to see why they have done what they've decided to do what they have done.

"For me, a two-game ban is completely unfair. I want to see why and then talk a little bit more.

"This is my seventh season in England - you can see my behaviour from day one, in public and in private. I am a coach, a manager and a person who wants to help the Premier League and the FA.

"I am a person who tried to behave my best and tried to help the referees, to help football. I was implicated in everything to try to improve our game.

"This was the first time that maybe I was not completely right in my behaviour, but I feel like it's a little bit too much."

The former Southampton coach had hinted at his frustration at his sanction before it was announced in midweek, revealing after the Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund that he was "very disappointed" with the "football people in our country".

