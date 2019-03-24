×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pochettino 'nearly crying' at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium opening

Omnisport
NEWS
News
35   //    24 Mar 2019, 22:30 IST
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Spurs' new home, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Mauricio Pochettino revealed he was "nearly crying" due to the emotion of being present at the long-awaited opening of the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs were due to move into the redeveloped White Hart Lane in August but the project suffered repeated delays. 

However, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium finally played host to its first test event on Sunday, an Under-18 fixture between Spurs and Southampton.

And an emotional Pochettino feels chairman Daniel Levy deserves credit for pushing the project forward.

"It's unbelievable, it is so difficult to explain, only with a few words. We all feel the same. It's so exciting," Pochettino told Spurs TV on the pitch at half-time.

"I got the same feeling on the last day when we left White Hart Lane. We were crying and now the first day, here at the new stadium, the same emotion. We are nearly crying.

"Our dream becomes true and first of all we have to say thank you to Daniel Levy, because in 2001 when he started to believe in that dream he made it possible for everyone to be here today and he deserves big applause – and all the board."

Pochettino praised the patience of the club's fans, who continued to travel to watch the team play at Wembley while the stadium works were completed.

Advertisement

And he feels the opening of the new venue could give Spurs the edge in next month's Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City.

"It's going to be amazing and a massive impact for the team, for the players and the club to have the possibility to finish this season [at the stadium]," added Pochettino.

"In the Premier League we are in a good place and of course we have a massive challenge in the quarter-final of the Champions League.

"But I think with all our fans, 62,000 people behind us it's going to be fantastic to play and we can make possible our dream to play in the semi-finals.

"It's our new house but we're going to create a new home and that is different. White Hart Lane was magic but I feel that this new stadium is the best in the world.

"When it starts to feel like home it is going to be really unbelievable. I really believe that the future of the club is going to be fantastic."

The honour of scoring the first goal at the stadium went to J'Neil Bennett, who cut in from the left wing before bending a fine finish into the bottom-right corner.

Harvey White doubled the Tottenham lead from the penalty spot before half-time and, after Kornelius Hansen pulled one back for Southampton, Dilan Markanday sealed a 3-1 victory on a historic day for Spurs.

Tottenham's first Premier League game in their new home will be against Crystal Palace on April 3.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Tottenham unveil plans to play at new stadium before Champions League quarter-final
RELATED STORY
 Why Pochettino should quit Spurs
RELATED STORY
Pochettino: Titles the next target for Tottenham
RELATED STORY
EPL 18-19: 5 Tottenham Hotspur players who impressed the most this season
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: The race for the top four finish - What are the chances for Tottenham Hotspur
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United should appoint Mauricio Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Pochettino: Playing at Wembley is a gift for Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Tottenham rivals under more title pressure - Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Pochettino happy at Tottenham amid Man United links
RELATED STORY
Pochettino doubts Spurs will play in new stadium this season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us