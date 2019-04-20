×
Pochettino refuses to criticise officials after missing out on penalty

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    20 Apr 2019, 22:08 IST
MauricioPochettino - cropped
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino insists Premier League officials have his trust despite Tottenham appearing to be denied a clear penalty in Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Manchester City.

Phil Foden's early goal proved decisive, as Pep Guardiola's men secured a measure of revenge for their Champions League exit at the hands of Spurs on Wednesday.

Although Spurs suffered a defeat, Pochettino was delighted with his team's performance, as they looked the more threatening side for much of the game.

They were particularly unlucky to not be given the opportunity to level from the spot in the second half when Kyle Walker appeared to block a Dele Alli flick with his arm.

Referee Michael Oliver failed to point to the spot despite being in a decent position to see it, but Pochettino refused to point the finger at the officials.

"Nothing to say," Pochettino said in his post-match news conference. "Always it is about the interpretation of the referee.

"Nothing to say, nothing to complain about, that is football – sometimes it is for you. We trust in the referees and the decisions better than any system.

"Always I am going to back the decisions of the referees."

Despite defeat, Tottenham's top-four hopes remain in their own hands and the run-in looks kind.

Three of their final four games of the season are at home, with the solitary away match coming against a Bournemouth side struggling for form, and Pochettino is fairly relaxed about the situation.

"It is in our hands to be in the top four to be in the Champions League next season," Pochettino said.

"We are going to have now the next two games, they are going to be decisive, against Brighton [and Hove Albion] and West Ham.

"It is going to be tough now, because Tuesday we have another tough game now and then Saturday and then the Champions League semi-final against Ajax.

"I feel very proud. The performance was very good. At least we deserved a draw. The man of the match was the [City] goalkeeper, Ederson.

"We competed really well. We need to keep that feeling and try to translate Tuesday."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
