Pochettino speculation won't distract Spurs - Lloris

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    13 May 2019, 19:30 IST
Poch_cropped
Mauricio Pochettino (left) and Hugo Lloris celebrate in Amsterdam after the final whistle.

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris insists that the speculation over Mauricio Pochettino's future will not distract his team-mates from their upcoming Champions League final.

The Argentine hinted prior to his side's dramatic semi-final comeback against Ajax that he could leave the club at the season's end and dodged questions about the issue following the 2-2 draw with Everton on Sunday.

However, Lloris says the squad are solely focused on creating history for the club against Liverpool in Madrid on June 1.

"We are going to be focused only on the final. We all have a lot of respect for the manager," he is quoted as saying by the Evening Standard.

"He's done so much for us and helped us to improve. If Tottenham is at this level, it's thanks to him.

"It's massive to play a Champions League final and we'll do everything to win. The priority now is to rest. The only focus next week is to recover and be ready in Madrid.

"You could see how tired the team was in the second half [against Everton]. We finished on our knees."

Lloris went on to say that he understands Pochettino's position.

"I've been with him for five years and we've lived through different situations and tried to deal with them," he added.

"He's very ambitious and wants to know where we're going and where he's going. That type of discussion is only between him and the board."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19
